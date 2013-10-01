TABLE-Belgian Sept new car registrations down

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on (day) the following monthly data: New car registrations Sept 2013 Aug 2013 Sept 2012 Total for the month 34,890 29,829 33,660 Year-on-year change (pct) 3.65 -4.57 -18.75 Year-to-date total 389,471 354,581 386,733 Cumulative change (pct) +0.71 +0.43 -12.22 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.28 percent for September compared with 24.07 for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.