October 1, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Belgian Sept new car registrations down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on (day) the following monthly
data:
    
    New car registrations       Sept 2013   Aug 2013   Sept 2012
    
    Total for the month         34,890      29,829     33,660
    Year-on-year change (pct)   3.65        -4.57      -18.75
    Year-to-date total          389,471     354,581    386,733
    Cumulative change (pct)     +0.71       +0.43      -12.22
 
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 21.28 percent for September compared with 24.07 for the same 
month the prior year.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, 
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

