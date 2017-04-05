FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 5 months ago

Czech Q1 passenger car registrations up 14.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - Czech new car registrations rose 14.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 68,059 vehicles, the country's Car Importers' Association said on Wednesday.

Domestic maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Germany's Volkswagen , led the sales with a 29.7 percent market share, followed by the parent VW brand with 11.9 percent and Hyundai with 7.3 percent.

Last year, the Czech economy expanded by 2.3 percent and a similar pace is expected this year. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)

