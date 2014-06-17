FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European May car sales up 4.3 pct as volume brands beat premiums
June 17, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

European May car sales up 4.3 pct as volume brands beat premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Europe’s car sales rose 4.3 percent in May as volume brands Skoda, Renault and Opel posted stronger growth than premium marques BMW and Audi, according to registrations data published on Tuesday.

Registrations in the European Union and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) increased to 1.13 million cars last month, from 1.09 million a year earlier, the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

