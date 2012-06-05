EU softens stance on auto emissions - report

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission is softening its stance on limits to vehicle emissions, German daily Die Welt reported on Tuesday, citing documents prepared by policy group CARS 21.

The newspaper said the documents - to be presented by European Industry Commissioner Antonio Tajani and auto industry body ACEA’s head Sergio Marchionne on Wednesday - specify that not only emissions should be considered in assessing a car’s compliance with CO2 limits but also “infrastructure, driver behaviour and other measures”.

The CARS 21 group gathers ministers from EU member states, auto executives, EU commissioners, and trade union representatives.

In 2009, the EU adopted rules forcing carmakers to cut average car emissions to 130 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre (g/km) by 2015.

But Europe’s carmakers are struggling with declining domestic sales and overcapacity in parts of the sector, leading some in the industry to argue that tough carbon goals will heap more pressure on tight profit margins. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)