Low-cost carmakers outperform faltering European recovery

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Registrations in Europe’s fragile auto recovery rose 1.2 percent last month, according to industry data published on Tuesday, with budget brands beating the market as nervous consumers kept a tight lid on spending.

Sales advanced to 989,457 cars in November, the Association of European Carmakers said, for a 15th consecutive monthly gain and a 5.5 percent advance over the first 11 months.

Renault’s no-frills Dacia brand posted an 11 percent increase, thanks to models such as the Duster SUV, helping the group’s deliveries to rise 3.9 percent.

European leader Volkswagen’s sales rose 2.5 percent after a similar 10 percent boost from Seat, its budget Spanish marque, lifting the group market share to 26.7 percent.

A Spanish market rebound and strong UK car sales are helping to offset faltering demand in Germany and a renewed downturn in France - where high unemployment and weak consumer confidence are keeping customers out of dealerships.

European sales of competitively priced Hyundais rose 5.7 percent, while mid-market rivals struggled - with Ford sagging 5.5 percent, General Motors’ Opel down 12 percent and PSA Peugeot Citroen 2.9 percent lower.

But there were some bright spots. Fiat Chrysler got its sole break from buoyant sales of Jeep’s new Renegade compact SUV as the brand expands in Europe, with deliveries up a healthy 57 percent to almost 35,000 vehicles so far this year.

Further still from the low-cost end of the market, premium brands also continued to defy the economic gloom.

BMW sales rose 9.4 percent and Daimler advanced 4.8 percent, with Mercedes deliveries surging almost twice as much. Audi - another VW division - rose 3.7 percent, while Geely-owned Volvo Car posted an 8.7 percent gain.