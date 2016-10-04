Poland's new car registrations up 17 pct yr/yr in September

WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Poland's new car registrations leapt 17 percent year on year last month, the 18th consecutive month of annual growth and the best September in a decade, research institute Samar said on Tuesday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations, a proxy for sales, stood at 37,385, up 10.8 percent from August.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)