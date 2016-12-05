FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Poland posts best November new car registrations for 16 years
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 5, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 9 months ago

Poland posts best November new car registrations for 16 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose by 19.4 percent year-on-year in November, posting their 20th consecutive month of annual growth and the strongest November for 16 years, research institute Samar said on Monday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations, a proxy for sales, stood at 42,165, up 14.3 percent from October.

Year-to-date, registrations were up by 17 percent from the corresponding period last year.

"As in the previous months, higher sales in November were primarily due to corporate (buying) activity," Samar said in a statement, adding that these purchases accounted for 68 percent of all purchases in November.

The larger share of corporate car purchases meant a higher proportion of new cars sold were from the higher-priced, or premium, segment of the market, Samar said.

"Compared to the corresponding month last year, there were 30 percent more premium cars registered (in November)," Samar said.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, Toyota , General Motors' Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Croft)

