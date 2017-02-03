FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Polish new car registrations post best January in 16 years
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 7 months ago

Polish new car registrations post best January in 16 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland in January rose by 17.2 percent year on year to 41,935, their highest January level in 16 years, data published by the Samar research institute showed on Friday.

New registrations fell 15.4 percent month on month, Samar said. They have grown in annual terms for 22 consecutive months, mostly led by corporate purchases, he said.

"Currently, corporate buyers are the driving force of registrations. They bought 27 percent more passenger cars in January than a year ago," Samar said in a statement.

Top-selling car models were the Skoda Fabia and Skoda Octavia, produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by the Opel Astra, produced by Germany's Adam Opel AG, part of General Motors. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Mark Heinrich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.