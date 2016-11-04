FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Poland's Oct new car registrations up 8.4 pct yr/yr
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 4, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

Poland's Oct new car registrations up 8.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Poland's new car registrations in October rose 8.4 percent year on year, posting their 19th consecutive month of annual growth and the strongest October in the last decade, research institute Samar said on Friday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations, a proxy for sales, stood at 36,877, down 1.4 percent from September.

Year-to-date, registrations were up by 16.7 percent from the corresponding period last year.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, Toyota , General Motors' Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.