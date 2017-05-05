WARSAW May 5 Poland's new car registrations in
April rose 11.34 percent year on year to mark a 25th month of
growth, data from the Samar research institute showed on Friday.
New registrations totalled 44,343, which was down 20.14
percent from March, the privately run institute said.
Registrations have been growing at double-digit percentage
rates since November.
"Institutional clients are currently the driving force of
registrations," Samar said in a statement.
"Individual buyers, who for a long time have been a clear
minority for car dealers, continue to buy cars mainly on the
used cars market."
Samar estimated about 9.0 percent of the cars were exported
shortly after their registration in April.
Poland's $450 billion economy grew at its fastest quarterly
pace in a decade at the end of 2016, underpinned by record low
unemployment, a new child benefit and signs the flow of European
Union aid has accelerated after a sharp contraction.
Top-selling car models in Poland this year are the Skoda
Fabia and Skoda Octavia, produced by Skoda, the Czech
subsidiary of Volkswagen.
These models were followed by the Opel Astra, produced by
Germany's Opel AG, and the Volkswagen Golf.
(Reporting by Anna Koper; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by
Jason Neely)