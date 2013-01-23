FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe's EBA watchdog plans bank stress test this year -Austria
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank Stress Tests(THD)
January 23, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Europe's EBA watchdog plans bank stress test this year -Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Banking Authority (EBA) plans stress tests on major banks this year even as the European Central Bank prepares to take on supervision of top lenders from 2014, Austria’s FMA markets watchdog said.

“There will be a stress test this year from the EBA. That is the current status of the decision,” Financial Markets Authority co-head Helmut Ettl told a news conference on Wednesday, adding details were still under discussion.

He said Austrian lenders Raiffeisen Zentralbank - the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International -and Erste Group Bank would be tested.

Europe agreed a deal last month to give the ECB new powers to supervise euro zone banks from 2014, embarking on the first step in a new phase of closer integration to help underpin the euro.

The EBA monitors banks in all 27 EU member states. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.