June 21, 2013 / 9:42 AM / in 4 years

OECD's Padoan says European banking union not making progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 21 (Reuters) - European banking union is not making progress and this is a serious problem, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s chief economist said on Friday.

“Banking union is not moving forward and this is very serious and grave,” the OECD’s Pier Carlo Padoan said on the sidelines of an event in Italy’s capital Rome.

“Of course there has been progress on joint supervision, but if this is not supported by a centralised crisis resolution mechanism, the effectiveness of joint supervision is very limited.”

Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Isla Binnie

