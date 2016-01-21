FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone banks to pay 10bln euros into bailout fund by end of June
January 21, 2016 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone banks to pay 10bln euros into bailout fund by end of June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are required to pay their annual contributions to a rescue fund by the end of June so that it can reach a 10 billion euros target in 2016, a member of the fund’s board said on Thursday.

The Single Resolution Fund (SRF), set up to rescue failing euro zone banks, was agreed after the 2009-2012 banking and debt crisis as part of plans so that taxpayers would not have to pay for bank bailouts.

The fund is financed by banks and aims to have 55 billion euros at its disposal by 2024 when a transitional phase ends.

“Approximately 4,000 banks or credit institutions in the euro area will have to pay by the end of June,” Timo Loyttyniemi, vice president of the fund’s board, told a news conference.

Each bank will pay an amount tailored to its liabilities, Loyttyniemi said. The fund should have at least 10 billion euros by the end of 2016 from contributions, he said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
