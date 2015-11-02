European bank MREL likely to be above 8 percent - Koenig

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - European banks’ minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) is likely to be set at above 8 percent, Elke Koenig, the chair of the Single Resolution Board, Europe’s newest bank regulatory agency, said on Monday.

“Probably MREL for the banks under our remit will most likely be no less than 8 percent of total assets,” Koenig told a conference. “It is very unlikely that a lower MREL requirement will be set for any of the important banks in the union.”

The Single Resolution Board will decide from January how big a buffer of “bail-inable” instruments, known as MREL, banks on its watch must hold on top of their core capital buffers to tap in a crisis. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)