FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European bank MREL likely to be above 8 percent - Koenig
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

European bank MREL likely to be above 8 percent - Koenig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - European banks’ minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) is likely to be set at above 8 percent, Elke Koenig, the chair of the Single Resolution Board, Europe’s newest bank regulatory agency, said on Monday.

“Probably MREL for the banks under our remit will most likely be no less than 8 percent of total assets,” Koenig told a conference. “It is very unlikely that a lower MREL requirement will be set for any of the important banks in the union.”

The Single Resolution Board will decide from January how big a buffer of “bail-inable” instruments, known as MREL, banks on its watch must hold on top of their core capital buffers to tap in a crisis. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.