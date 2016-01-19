European banks still far away from bail-in targets -EU official

BRUSSELS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s banks have not yet set aside the capital buffers needed to comply with new EU rules which impose losses on banks’ creditors before any public money can be used to rescue a lender, an EU official said on Tuesday.

Europe’s newest banks watchdog, the Single Resolution Board, wants the bail-in buffer, known as MREL, to be at least 8 percent of the assets of each of the 144 banks on its watch.

Since January, the new institution has the power to resolve banks likely to fail but may find it difficult to do so without taxpayers’ money if banks do have not enough assets to bail-in.

“In an ideal state we would like to find ourselves in a situation where banks have all built their financial buffers in terms of MREL (...) but we are not there yet,” the EU official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

“It’s a challenging situation because we may be confronted with a situation when there is a (resolution) case but the buffer has not been built,” the official added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans)