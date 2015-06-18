UPDATE 1-"Too big to fail" is still a risk, Dutch central bank says

* ECB should limit bank size to cut systemic risk

* Dutch banks returning to market after state bailouts

* Dutch banks need more competition (Adds quotes, details)

By Thomas Escritt

AMSTERDAM, June 18 (Reuters) - A wave of consolidation among Europe’s banks in the aftermath of the financial crisis could end up creating banks that are considered too big to fail, the Dutch central bank warned in a report on Thursday.

It called for limits on the size of banks and warned against the “tempting” idea that European Central Bank supervision meant giant banks no longer posed systemic risks.

Outlining its vision for the future of Dutch banking, the central bank said Europe’s banking union and comprehensive asset review had eliminated many of the uncertainties that had hindered consolidation.

“We would like the European regulator to ask not only if a merger is sensible from a financial stability point of view, but also if the resulting bank is rescuable ... without taxpayers’ money,” said Jan Sijbrand, supervision head at the bank, known by its Dutch acronym DNB.

The volume of banking mergers and acquisitions in Europe plummeted from more than 140 billion euros ($159 billion) in 2007 to less than 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in 2012, according to the DNB. But recently market talk of imminent banking consolidation has increased.

“Greater transparency and banks’ capital strengthening have made both attracting capital for takeovers and the valuation of takeover candidates easier,” the DNB said.

Improved regulation since the global financial crisis was meant to address the problem of big banks taking on excessive risk in the knowledge that their sheer size would oblige governments to rescue them if disaster struck.

But the DNB said there was a danger of this happening even now that a common European regulator, in the shape of the European Banking Authority, was in place.

ING, the Netherlands’ largest bank, is once again free under the terms of its state bail-out to make acquisitions, after its stake in former insurance subsidiary NN Group fell below 50 percent last month. The bank says it has no immediate plans.

Another Dutch banking giant, state-owned ABN Amro IPO-ABN.AS, is preparing to go public again with an initial public offering in Amsterdam valued at around 15 billion euros.

But the DNB said the experience of the United States showed that dealing with giant banks was not simple. It noted that the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Committee had concluded the resolution plans of the 11 biggest U.S. banks, outlining how they will be wound down if they fail, were not credible.

Dutch banking would benefit from more participants, including foreign entrants, the DNB said. The Dutch banking market is the fifth most concentrated in Europe, and the top five hold more than 80 percent of the sector’s total assets.

“We have competition here, but not to the degree necessary to create really sharp pricing,” Sijbrand said. “We want to encourage new market entrants, but the incumbents won’t be placed under pressure.” ($1 = 0.8784 euros)