Some banks will fail European stress test - EBA head
September 30, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Some banks will fail European stress test - EBA head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Some European banks will fail a stress test of their ability to withstand shocks whose results are due to emerge next month, the head of the agency conducting the exercise told reporters on Tuesday.

“There will be banks (that) fail but the point is not really how many banks fail. The point is to understand how much adjustment has been made, how much this process has really changed the system,” European Banking Authority head Andrea Enria said on the sidelines of a regulatory conference in Vienna. He did not give any more details. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)

