COMMENT: Central bankers stole my market

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - How long before a crutch becomes a surrogate limb? Nursing banks back to health has meant propping them up with central bank money or guarantees, but doing so is destroying the muscle fibre in markets which banks will ultimately rely on.

This is furthest on in the UK - plenty of smaller eurozone banks remain stuck on the European Central Bank’s liquidity drip, but the Bank of England is actively trying to replace private sector credit with its Funding for Lending Scheme.

This killed UK secured funding markets almost as soon as it was announced in July 2012. Investors will not allocate money long term to a sector with no primary activity. Technical shrinking helps support spreads and provides a temporary opportunity for funds that got in early, but it cannot be the foundation for a sustainable bank funding source.

A functioning banking sector relies on confidence - first order confidence that banks can borrow in the market, second order confidence that the central bank will be there if not.

Central bank borrowing is the only reliable source for many financial institutions, and it is drying up other pools of liquidity.

Where it is not drying up liquidity in secured funding, it is drowning other markets. Yields are farcically low across much of unsecured credit, and legitimate doubts can be raised about how much credit work is being done by investors.

For the UK, FLS is not the only culprit - UK banks are being driven to cut any sort of wholesale borrowing at all.

Funding through government-insured sight deposits, it seems, is the liability structure of a safe bank, while dangerous banks venture out to the capital markets (where casino banking happens) to secure five-year or ten-year funding.

Unsurprisingly big banks are cutting business lines that rely on wholesale funding, while competing vigorously for the UK’s pool of deposits. Over-leveraged UK consumers are obligingly doing their best to cut debt and boost savings.

Central bankers are not mandated to support the capital markets, nor should they be, but healthy, functioning bank funding markets are crucial to long-term financial stability.

If central banks want to use their balance sheets to boost lending, they should work with capital markets, not try to replace them. Guarantees and credit supports would allow central bank credit to complement the private sector, not replace it. Support like this would help to heal bank funding, strengthening the sinews of the markets for an eventual end to bank convalescence. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Alex Chambers)