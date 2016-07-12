FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU has tools to make right decision on Italian banks-Schaeuble
July 12, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

EU has tools to make right decision on Italian banks-Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that European Union rules offered sufficient scope for the right decision to be made on Italian banks.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that an agreement to safeguard Italy's struggling banks within EU rules was within reach.

Schaeuble also said on Tuesday that the Basel Committee of global bank regulators needed to make sure that Europe's banks were treated fairly at the global level. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

