Deutsche Bank co-CEO: negative ECB deposit rates won't spur lending

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Negative deposit rates will not encourage banks to lend more money to stimulate the economy and may instead lead to another financial crisis, Germany’s top banker said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said banks will make lending decisions based primarily on the creditworthiness of the borrower, not due to pressure from the central bank to lend.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Nov. 7 that the central bank was “technically ready” for negative rates, if the economy warranted them.

Although Draghi has since downplayed the possibility that negative deposit rates were imminent, European banks have expressed concerns in public and in private that they could lead to market stresses.

“You don’t lend because the central bank wants you to put your money there and is threatening to charge you for the money you leave with them. That would be grotesque. We’d create another crisis,” Fitschen said.

If negative central bank deposit rates make it difficult for banks to earn money on the so-called net interest margin, the difference in the rate at which banks borrow and lend, then they will seek revenues by charging customers differently, Fitschen said.

“We are overdoing the (importance of) the actual level of interest rates. What matters for most banks is the net margin you can get away with,” Fitschen said.

“If you can’t make money from the current account  you have to change the way you charge for the services. We move more into commission-based services.” (Reporting By Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould)