European regulator warns on Greek bank solvency - newspaper

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Greek banks’ solvency could change if the country were to become insolvent, a senior European bank regulator told a German newspaper on Monday.

“The ECB has made the assessment that Greek banks are solvent,” Elke Koenig, who heads the European Single Resolution Board, told the Handelsblatt.

“That could change if the state were to become insolvent.”

The new European authority will soon take over responsibility for overseeing the closure of troubled banks in the euro zone. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell)