FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New euro zone fund for troubled banks may face delay -chair
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

New euro zone fund for troubled banks may face delay -chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A new euro zone fund for troubled banks may face a one-month delay and not go live in January, a prospect that would be a major embarrassment, the chair of Europe’s newest bank regulatory agency said on Friday.

The euro zone’s Single Resolution Fund (SRF) will only become operational on January 1 if participating member states representing not less than 90 percent of the aggregate of weighted votes ratify the agreement underpinning it by Monday.

“I think for the time being I am still hopeful we will have the relevant votes together but it is definitely tight. It would be a major embarrassment if we had to postpone by one month,” Elke Koenig told a conference in Dublin. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.