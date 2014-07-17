FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Calender for European bank results
#Earnings Season
July 17, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Calender for European bank results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - European banks will be under pressure at
upcoming results to reassure investors about the strength of
their balance sheets, after troubles at Portugal's BES 
and a record $9 billion fine on BNP Paribas gave
shareholders a jolt. 
    Following is a calender showing when Europe's major banks
are due to report second-quarter results:
    
 Nordea                    July 17
 Handelsbanken             July 17
 Swedbank                  July 18
 C.Suisse                  July 22
 Sabadell                  July 24
 Caixabank                 July 25
 BES                       July 25
 Bankia                    July 28
 Deutsche Bank             July 29
 UBS                       July 29
 BBVA                      July 30
 Barclays                  July 30
 Santander                 July 31
 BNP Paribas               July 31
 Lloyds                    July 31
 Intesa Sanpaulo           Aug. 1
 RBS                       Aug. 1
 SocGen                    Aug. 1
 HSBC                      Aug. 4
 C.Agricole                Aug. 5
 Unicredit                 Aug. 5
 StanChart                 Aug. 6
 Commerzbank               Aug. 7
 
 (Compiling by Laura Noonan; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
