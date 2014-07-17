TABLE-Calender for European bank results

July 17 (Reuters) - European banks will be under pressure at upcoming results to reassure investors about the strength of their balance sheets, after troubles at Portugal's BES and a record $9 billion fine on BNP Paribas gave shareholders a jolt. Following is a calender showing when Europe's major banks are due to report second-quarter results: Nordea July 17 Handelsbanken July 17 Swedbank July 18 C.Suisse July 22 Sabadell July 24 Caixabank July 25 BES July 25 Bankia July 28 Deutsche Bank July 29 UBS July 29 BBVA July 30 Barclays July 30 Santander July 31 BNP Paribas July 31 Lloyds July 31 Intesa Sanpaulo Aug. 1 RBS Aug. 1 SocGen Aug. 1 HSBC Aug. 4 C.Agricole Aug. 5 Unicredit Aug. 5 StanChart Aug. 6 Commerzbank Aug. 7 (Compiling by Laura Noonan; Editing by David Holmes)