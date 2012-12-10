Germany says only big banks should come under European oversight

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Only the bloc’s biggest banks should come under European supervision, a senior German official said on Monday, days before finance ministers meet to try to resolve a deep divide over the scope of a new oversight body.

Steffen Kampeter, deputy finance minister, told reporters in Berlin that banks that did not present a systemic risk should remain under the oversight of national authorities.

“We don’t want all the banks lumped together,” he said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)