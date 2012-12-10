FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says only big banks should come under European oversight
December 10, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

Germany says only big banks should come under European oversight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Only the bloc’s biggest banks should come under European supervision, a senior German official said on Monday, days before finance ministers meet to try to resolve a deep divide over the scope of a new oversight body.

Steffen Kampeter, deputy finance minister, told reporters in Berlin that banks that did not present a systemic risk should remain under the oversight of national authorities.

“We don’t want all the banks lumped together,” he said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)

