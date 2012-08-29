EU to propose ECB supervision for all euro-zone banks-press

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Every euro-zone bank, regardless of its systemic importance, should be subject to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) new supervisory role, according to a proposal to be discussed by the European Commission, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

The plan prepared by the Commission will be discussed on Wednesday in Brussels and will be presented officially in mid-September, the newspaper reported.

The proposal suggests preserving the regulatory role of the European Banking Authority (EBA) in the banking sector for the whole European Union.

Euro-zone leaders pledged in June to create a single banking supervisor for the bloc’s banks, centred on the ECB, in a first step towards a European banking union.

Europe must urgently move forward in creating a banking union, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and Spanish Prime Minister said on Tuesday at a joint news conference in Spain.