FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB'S Nowotny says don't rush into bank supervision
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

ECB'S Nowotny says don't rush into bank supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not be rushed into assuming responsibility for supervision of the euro zone’s banks before it is ready, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“On the question of bank supervision, quality must come before speed. I consider it very dangerous to present apparent solutions under time pressure,” Nowotny said during a panel discussion on Europe’s future perspectives.

Nowotny said the ECB would not be ready to oversee all the euro zone’s banks by mid-2013, and said it would be ambitious even to oversee the major banks by then.

“With all respect for the political guidelines, we are the ones with the responsibility. We will only take it over when we are properly equipped,” he said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.