European stress tests to be held every 2nd year from 2016
November 10, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

European stress tests to be held every 2nd year from 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European bank regulators expect to run stress tests on large banks every second year from 2016 as the regulatory framework moves toward a more steady, regular operational mode, European Banking Authority Executive Director Adam Farkas said.

Next year’s exercise, which will start in February and end in July, will also test for the first time some banks’ foreign exchange exposure to adverse currency movements, Farkas told a conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Jonathan Gould)

