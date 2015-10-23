UPDATE 3-Credit Suisse quits as primary dealer for European government bonds

(Adds details and background on Credit Suisse decision)

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has said it will give up its role as a primary dealer in all European government bond markets in response to a growing burden of international regulation.

Acting as a primary dealer in government bonds is prestigious, allowing banks to take part in auctions and serving as an entree to more lucrative work in debt syndications.

But tougher regulation since the financial crisis has made it less profitable for banks, due to the extra capital they now have to hold against possible losses.

Credit Suisse will continue to act as a primary dealer in U.S. Treasuries, but the exit from European government bond markets is one of the most concrete examples of the investment banking cuts that its chief executive had said would be needed.

New Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam said on Wednesday that the bank would need to raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.16 billion) from investors, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs.

His announcement came hours before Switzerland’s central bank outlined tough new capital requirements for Credit Suisse and its rival UBS and Credit Suisse to protect the economy from a major banking collapse.

On Thursday, Britain’s government debt issuance agency announced that Credit Suisse was resigning as a primary dealer in British government bonds, effective from the end of Friday -- the first dealer to give up its role since State Street in December 2011.

A Credit Suisse spokesman subsequently said the company was also resigning all other European primary dealer roles, and would give up market-making activity too -- a move Credit Suisse had been privately considering for some time.

No information on specific job losses was immediately available.

Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK Debt Management Office, had previously said increased regulation had reduced liquidity in the British government bond market, increasing the risk of bond auctions failing to attract enough demand. ($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs) (Reporting by David Milliken and Alex Chambers; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Keith Weir)