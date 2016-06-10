Trading in corporate bonds eligible for ECB purchase jumps - MarketAxess

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Trading in corporate bonds that could be targeted by the European Central Bank (ECB) rose sharply this week as the central bank’s corporate bond purchase programme got underway, data from bond trading platform and data provider MarketAxess showed on Friday.

The volume of bonds traded on MarketAxess subsidiary Trax on June 8 and 9 that meet the criteria of the ECB’s programme accounted for 19 percent of all corporate bond activity on Trax, up from an average 14 percent in the January-May period.

That proportion was 12 percent last year, Trax said.

“Overall volumes as seen by Trax remained at normal levels on both the 8th and 9th of June, suggesting a concentration of activity within CSPP bonds during this time,” said Scott Eaton, Chief Operating Officer at MarketAxess Europe.

The ECB started its Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) on June 8. It will target investment grade, non-bank debt denominated in euros issued by a European domiciled firm that has a maturity of between six months and 30 years at the time of purchase.

Sources familiar with the matter said the central bank had bought bonds of France’s Engie, Spain’s Telefonica, Italian insurer Generali and German carmaker Volkswagen.

Trax processes approximately 65 percent of all fixed income transactions in Europe. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Mark Potter)