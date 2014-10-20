REFILE-ESM hires banks for two-year benchmark euro bond

(Refiles to add subscriber codes)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism has mandated three banks for a two-year euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to an email from the issuer.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and BNP Paribas have been hired as joint lead managers.

The bond is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, the issuer said in the statement on Monday.

The ESM is rated Aa1 by Moody’s and AAA by Fitch Ratings.