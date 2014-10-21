ESM closes books on 4bn 0.04% two-year bond

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism has closed books on a 4bn two-year bond, according to leads.

Investor interest for the deal reached more than 4.5bn, not including interest from the joint lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and BNP Paribas.

The European bailout fund is offering 0.04% yield on the deal. This is 1bp tighter than the initial price thoughts that were released on Monday.

The ESM is rated Aa1 by Moody’s and AAA by Fitch.