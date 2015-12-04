Banks eye commercial prospects of growing Green market

(This story was originally published on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - BPCE this week became the latest bank to jump aboard the Green bond bandwagon.

Viewed by many as a mere marketing ploy, it is a market that it nonetheless set to grow as banks boost their lending in the sector.

The French lender comfortably covered a small 300m seven-year deal via sole lead Natixis, pricing around 10bp inside initial talk, at swaps plus 75bp. Orders reached 1.2bn.

The bank Green and sustainable bond market has been relatively slow to take off. European lenders have issued less than 4bn this year. But with four European banks having issued in the last three weeks, supply is picking up.

“What they’re doing is issuing demonstration bonds, positioning themselves to win clients and win Green mandates. And they know there is a lot of interest on the buyside. But it is also part of a bigger buzz,” said Sean Kidney, CEO and co-founder of Climate Bonds Initiative.

HSBC is one such bank, having recently issued an inaugural bond a week after ING and Societe Generale did so.

“Obviously, marketing is one aspect. We’re able to go out and tell our clients we’re really invested in sustainable financing and, more importantly, we can share our own experiences,” said Victoria Clarke, a sustainable financing associate at HSBC.

But HSBC has made a clear commitment “at the highest level” to support clients in cleaning up their businesses, and to lend to “pure-play” clients in wind or solar, she added. Others banks have also asserted their commitment to funding the energy transition.

HSBC’s framework is particularly broad, but others banks have implemented more focused programmes. ABN AMRO, for example, raised debt to fund loans for solar panels and mortgages for energy-efficient homes, while Kutxabank issued a covered bond that finances social housing loans. BPCE’s bond will finance renewable energy production.

PRICING BENEFIT

From a pricing perspective, Green bank bonds give vanilla senior bonds a run for their money, with all recent benchmarks pricing flattish or just wider than the curve.

ING, Societe Generale, HSBC and, most recently, BPCE were all helped by a broader lack of senior supply. But even so there is voracious demand from dedicated Green funds that have had scant opportunity to diversify into financials paper.

A week or two on from pricing, those bonds are trading around 3bp-6bp inside reoffer. But there is also evidence indicative of longer term performance, according to Barclays analysts.

They wrote this week that a high Environmental, Social and Governance rating has been a source of “modest incremental return in corporate bond portfolios”, despite the fact that ESG investing can be seen as a constraint on portfolio construction.

TREADING CAREFULLY

The slow take-up among banks may also reflect the time, expense and money it can take to set up a programme, not to mention the reputational risk attached.

“There is obviously a lot of scrutiny of any Green bond that comes to market, particularly in the financial sector. Banks want to take extra time to make sure they are extra credible with the issuances they bring, so it can take a little longer to construct and implement a framework properly,” said HSBC’s Clarke.

The banks have bought into the idea that the market will grow more effectively and more robustly if there is an independent review, Climate Bonds Initiative’s Kidney added.

“Generally, people understand that it will be more sustainable if we can avoid any kind of scandals,” he said. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip Wright, Sudip Roy)