HIGHLIGHTS-Central, eastern European govt debt issuers meet in London

LONDON, June 24(Reuters) - Officials from euro zone government debt agencies and state treasuries speak at the Euromoney Global Borrowers and Investors Forum in London on Tuesday.

ANDRAS REZ, DEPUTY CEO, STRATEGY AND RISK MANAGEMENT, DEBT MANAGEMENT AGENCY, GOVERNMENT OF HUNGARY

”We have a good domestic market and are well ahead of our (funding) programme (for this year).

ROBERT STHEEMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, UK DMO

“We do have a budget in two weeks. Wait and see for the budget to see if there is any revision to financing. Overall, cash borrowings has been coming down for a number of years and while new borrowings are going down, borrowings to refinance are increasing.”

DIETMAR HORNUNG, ASSOCIATE MD, SOVEREIGN RISK GROUP, MOODY‘S INVESTORS SERVICE

“We are not concerned about bank recapitalisation costs for most of the countries that are here. Our ratings for Iceland, Poland, Hungary are stable. For the UK, Brexit will be a negative.”

ZEYNEP BOGA, HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS DEPT, TURKISH TREASURY

"The local market has a very healthy Primary Dealer system. So far in the first half, for our external borrowings, we have gone the conventional way. In the second half, we plan to tap the yen-denominated Samurai market."