ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - In the wake of Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, the European Commission should not sanction Spain and Portugal over their excessive deficits, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting of his centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Renzi said both Spain and Portugal had made budget sacrifices, adding that it would be an error to continue with "soulless" policies tied to austerity.