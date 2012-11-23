Bundesbanker expects U.S. will implement Basel III

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Friday she still expected that the United States will implement the international agreement on bank capital known as Basel III.

U.S. banking regulators said earlier this month they did not expect the Basel III rules, designed to make the global banking system more resilient in the aftermath of the financial crisis, to take effect on Jan. 1.

“If they don’t join in, we will have to examine what we do with the U.S. institutions in the euro zone,” Lautenschlaeger told reporters at the a banking conference in Frankfurt, adding this could lead to stricter supervision of U.S. banks in Europe. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Andreas Framke, writing by Paul Carrel)