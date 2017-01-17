FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Europe's car sales rise 6.5 percent in 2016 - ACEA
January 17, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 7 months ago

Europe's car sales rise 6.5 percent in 2016 - ACEA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European car sales rose 3.2 percent in December, lifting sales to the third consecutive year of growth in Europe, according to industry data published on Tuesday, which showed Volkswagen lost market share in 2016.

December registrations across the European Union and European Free Trade Area (EFTA) countries advanced to 1.193 million cars from 1.156 million a year earlier, the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers said.

Renault overtook Peugeot to become number two in Europe for 2016 as a whole, buoyed by a run of new vehicles such as the Kadjar SUV that led it to post a 12.1 percent increase in sales to 1,522,629 cars.

The VW brand saw annual sales decrease 0.4 percent, but still remained the biggest-selling passenger-car brand in Europe with an overall market share of 11.4 percent. Renault and Opel were the next best-selling brands with market shares of 7.3 percent and 6.6 percent respectively.

Total sales were up 6.5 percent to 15,131,719 new registrations last year.

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sales rose 13.9 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

