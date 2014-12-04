FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
December 4, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

UK lifts W. Europe cars sales in Nov as France, Germany falter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Western Europe car sales rose 1 percent in November compared with a year earlier as strong demand in Britain and Spain helped offset falls in Germany, France and the Netherlands, according to industry data compiled by LMC Automotive.

Registrations last month rose to 919,509 cars from 910,236 a year earlier, based on data compiled by consulting firm LMC Automotive, the slowest year-on-year increase since last November.

The November annualised selling rate fell to 12.3 million cars, a 2.7 percent decrease from October’s rate on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Susan Thomas

