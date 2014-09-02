TABLE-Belgian Aug new car registrations down 4.1 pct

BRUSSELS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2013

Total for the month 28,613 35,275 29,829

Year-on-year change (pct) -4.08 1.14 -4.57

Year-to-date total 351,712 323,099 354,581

Cumulative change (pct) -0.81 -0.51 0.43

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.36 percent for August compared with 20.49 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.