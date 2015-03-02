TABLE-Belgian Feb new car registrations down 3.55 pct

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Feb 2015 Jan 2015 Feb 2014

Total for the month 44,504 47,324 46,140

Year-on-year change (pct) -3.55 -4.56 1.63

Year-to-date total 91,828 - 95,724

Cumulative change (pct) -4.07 - -0.38

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 18.49 percent for February compared with 19.27 pct in January.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.