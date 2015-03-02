FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Belgian Feb new car registrations down 3.55 pct
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 2, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Feb new car registrations down 3.55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Feb 2015 Jan 2015 Feb 2014

Total for the month 44,504 47,324 46,140

Year-on-year change (pct) -3.55 -4.56 1.63

Year-to-date total 91,828 - 95,724

Cumulative change (pct) -4.07 - -0.38

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 18.49 percent for February compared with 19.27 pct in January.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.