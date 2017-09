BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Apr 2015 Mar 2015 Apr 2014

Total for the month 51,423 55,245 53,319

Year-on-year change (pct) -3.6 4.61 +0.53

Year-to-date total 198,496 146,073 201,851

Cumulative change (pct) -1.66 -0.98 -0.17