TABLE-Belgian May new car registrations down 5.71 pct
June 1, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Belgian May new car registrations down 5.71 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly
data:
    
    New car registrations      May 2015  Apr 2015  May 2014
    Total for the month         40,502    51,423    42,955
    Year-on-year change (pct)    -5.71      -3.6     -3.51
    Year-to-date total         238,998   198,496   244,806
    Cumulative change (pct)      -2.37      -1.66    -0.77
  
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 22.36 percent for May compared with 24.21 for the same 
month the prior year.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

 (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Adrian Croft)

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Adrian Croft)
