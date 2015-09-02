TABLE-Belgian Aug new car registrations up 9.2 pct

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Tuesday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Aug 2015 Jul 2015 Aug 2014

Total for the month 31,252 36,121 28,613

Year-on-year change (pct) 9.22 2.40 -4.08

Year-to-date total 355,797 324,545 351,712

Cumulative change (pct) 1.16 0.45 -0.81

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 23.31 percent for August compared with 22.36 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.