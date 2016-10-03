UPDATE 1-Belgian September new car registrations up 13.7 pct

(Adds market share) BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data: New car registrations SEPT 2016 AUG 2016 SEPT 2015 Total for the month 41,748 38,655 36,725 Year-on-year change (pct) 13.68 23.69 0.94 Year-to-date total 424,382 382,634 392,522 Cumulative change (pct) 8.12 7.54 1.14 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.14 percent for September compared with 22.5 for the same month a year earlier. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.