a year ago
UPDATE 1-Belgian September new car registrations up 13.7 pct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 3, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Belgian September new car registrations up 13.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds market share)
    BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly
data:
    
    New car registrations       SEPT 2016   AUG 2016   SEPT 2015
    Total for the month            41,748     38,655      36,725
    Year-on-year change (pct)       13.68      23.69        0.94
    Year-to-date total            424,382    382,634     392,522
    Cumulative change (pct)          8.12       7.54        1.14
 
   Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 21.14 percent for September compared with 22.5 for the same 
month a year earlier.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
