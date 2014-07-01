FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian June new car registrations down 1.76 pct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 1, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Belgian June new car registrations down 1.76 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Tuesday the following monthly
data:
    
    New car registrations     June 2014    May 2014   June 2013 
    Total for the month         42,397      42,955     43,158
    Year-on-year change (pct)   -1.76       -3.51      -9.42
    Year-to-date total         287,203     244,806    289,873
    Cumulative change (pct)     -0.92       -0.77      +1.67
 
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 24.2 percent for June compared with 20.4 for the same 
month the prior year.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

 (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
