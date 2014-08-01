FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian July new car registrations up 1.1 pct
August 1, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Belgian July new car registrations up 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data:

New car registrations July 2014 June 2014 July 2013

Total for the month 35,275 42,397 34,879

Year-on-year change (pct) 1.14 -1.76 -4.97

Year-to-date total 323,099 287,203 324,752

Cumulative change (pct) -0.51 -0.92 +0.91

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.33 percent for July compared with 21.02 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

