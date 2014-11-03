TABLE-Belgian Oct new car registrations down 3.48 pct

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations OCT 2014 SEP 2014 OCT 2013

Total for the month 38,115 36,383 39,490

Year-on-year change (pct) -3.48 4.28 -5.63

Year-to-date total 426,210 388,095 428,961

Cumulative change (pct) -0.64 -0.35 0.09

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.46 percent for October compared with 21.22 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.