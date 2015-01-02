FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian new car registrations in December
January 2, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Belgian new car registrations in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries
(Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data:
    
    New car registrations        Dec 2014    Nov 2014   Dec 2013 
    Total for the month            26,990      29,739     25,081
    Year-on-year change (pct)        7.61       -7.13      12.35 
    Year-to-date total            482,939     455,949    486,065
    Cumulative change (pct)         -0.64       -1.09      -0.14
 
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 24.56 percent for December.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche
, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

 (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
