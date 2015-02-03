FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Jan new car registrations down 4.6 pct
February 3, 2015

TABLE-Belgian Jan new car registrations down 4.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2014

Total for the month 47,324 26.990 49,584

Year-on-year change (pct) -4.56 7.61 -2.17

Year-to-date total 482,939

Cumulative change (pct) -0.62

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 19.27 percent for January compared with 19.62 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
