TABLE-Belgian March new car registrations up 4.6 pct
April 1, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Belgian March new car registrations up 4.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Mar 2015 Feb 2015 Mar 2014

Total for the month 55,245 44,504 52,808

Year-on-year change (pct) 4.61 -3.55 -0.50

Year-to-date total 147,073 91,828 148,532

Cumulative change (pct) -0.98 -4.07 -0.42

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.18 percent for March compared with 21.84 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

