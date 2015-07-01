FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Belgian June new car registrations up 14.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 1, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Belgian June new car registrations up 14.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released the following monthly data on Wednesday:

New car registrations June 2015 May 2015 June 2014

Total for the month 49,426 40,502 43,018

Year-on-year change (pct) +14.9 -5.71 n.a.

Year-to-date total 288,424 238,998 287,824

Cumulative change (pct) +0.21 -2.37 n.a. Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.25 percent for June compared with 21.19 percent for the same month the prior year. D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.